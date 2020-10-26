SLO County adds 33 coronavirus cases, sees lowest number of active cases in months

San Luis Obispo County added 33 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, according to ReadySLO.org.

Eighteen coronavirus cases were added Saturday, 10 were added Sunday and only five were added Monday.

A total of 4,174 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

As of Monday, 152 coronavirus cases are active in the county — the lowest number of active cases reported since June 27, when there were 139 active cases.

One additional California Men’s Colony inmate has died due to coronavirus, according to the state prison. However, the county had not updated the number of deaths on ReadySLO.org as of early Monday afternoon.

As of Oct. 20, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier — meaning that coronavirus spread has been “substantial,” but is no longer “widespread” according to the California State Department of Public Health.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, the same as the previous week.

San Luis Obispo County had an adjusted average of 5.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — one point lower than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.5, according to state data.

The health equity metric is at 4%, meaning that there is a 4% positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index.

COVID-19 new cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added since Friday in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 18

Templeton: 4

Atascadero: 3

San Luis Obispo: 2

Cal Poly (on-campus students): 2

Grover Beach: 2

Cayucos: 2

Morro Bay: 1

Arroyo Grande: 1

Creston: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

As of Monday, six COVID-19 cases were listed as “under investigation,” a decrease of four cases since Friday. The locations of six cases were listed as “other.”

A total of 16 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation due to coronavirus as of Monday, with an additional 119 students in quarantine. The San Luis Obispo university has a total of 227 COVID-19 cases to date.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Monday: 152

Recovered cases: 3,988

People recovering at home: 144

People receiving hospital care: 8

People in intensive care units: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 33 (including a CMC inmate).

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. This test center will operate until Oct. 23.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.