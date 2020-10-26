Second California Men’s Colony inmate dies of COVID-19 complications

A second California Men’s Colony inmate has died of complications from COVID-19.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that the unidentified inmate held at the state prison in San Luis Obispo died on Oct. 22 at an outside hospital.

No additional information about the inmate is being provided to protect the person’s medical privacy, the agency said.

CMC currently has two incarcerated persons who are actively positive for COVID-19, but no new cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

The prison reported its first coronavirus-related death Sept. 1, following a surge of cases that began there in late July.

According to CDCR, 294 inmates have contracted the disease and fully recovered. An additional six inmates have been released while positive for COVID-19.

The state prison has a population of roughly 3,800 inmates, along with a staff of approximately 1,800 (not including contractors) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees.

As of Oct. 22, there were 92,544 incarcerated people in California prisons, a reduction of 22,465 since coronavirus precautions took effect March 12.

According to CDCR, there are 283 active cases among state prison inmates in California, with 15 receiving care in outside medical facilities, as of Oct. 22.

There are currently 627 active CDCR staff cases across the state. At CMC, there have been 78 positive cases among staff, with 53 of those having returned to work.

