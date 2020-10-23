SLO County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases as active coronavirus cases drop

San Luis Obispo County added 20 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, after passing the 4,000-case mark Monday, according to ReadySLO.org.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases was 185 as of Friday, a drop of 29 cases from Thursday.

A total of 4,141 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fifth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread has been “substantial,” but is no longer “widespread” according to the California State Department of Public Health.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, the same as the previous week.

San Luis Obispo County had an adjusted average of 5.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — one point lower than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.5, according to state data.

The health equity metric is at 4%, meaning that there is a 4% positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index.

COVID-19 new cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Friday in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 7

San Luis Obispo: 7

Nipomo: 2

Arroyo Grande: 1

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

Morro Bay: 1

Total coronavirus cases by city are:

Paso Robles: 1,042





San Luis Obispo: 791

Atascadero: 396

Nipomo: 360

California Men’s Colony: 304

Arroyo Grande: 230





Cal Poly (total on-campus tests): 224

Grover Beach: 170

San Miguel: 149

Oceano: 136

Templeton: 139

Morro Bay: 66

Pismo Beach: 66

Los Osos: 65

Shandon: 56

Cambria: 36

Santa Margarita: 32

Creston: 22





Cayucos: 17

Avila Beach: 9

San Simeon: 6

As of Friday, 10 COVID-19 cases were listed as “under investigation,” an increase of one case since Thursday. The locations of six cases were listed as “other.”

A total of 16 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation due to coronavirus as of Friday, with an additional 143 students in quarantine. The San Luis Obispo university has a total of 224 COVID-19 cases to date.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Thursday: 185

Recovered cases: 4,141

People recovering at home: 181

People receiving hospital care: 2

People in intensive care units: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 32

And here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:

Hispanic and Latino: 1918

White: 1,471

Other and under investigation: 552

Black or African American: 79

Asian and Pacific Islander: 69

Multiracial: 44

American Indian or Alaska Native: 8

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. This test center will operate until Oct. 23.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.