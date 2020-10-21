SLO County adds 12 new COVID-19 cases — with no patients in ICU

San Luis Obispo County added 12 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, two days after after passing the 4,000-case mark, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 4,092 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fifth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread has been “substantial,” but is no longer “widespread” according to the California State Department of Public Health.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, the same as the previous week.

San Luis Obispo County had an adjusted average of 5.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — one point lower than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.5, according to state data.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The health equity metric is at 4%, meaning that there is a 4% positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County:

San Luis Obispo: 4

Paso Robles: 3

Atascadero: 1

Oceano: 1

San Miguel: 1

Shandon: 1

Four COVID-19 cases were listed Wednesday as “under investigation” and the locations of six cases were listed as “other.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A total of 16 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation due to coronavirus as of Wednesday, with an additional 159 students in quarantine. The San Luis Obispo university has a total of 220 COVID-19 cases to date.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Wednesday: 189

Recovered cases: 3,869

People recovering at home: 187

People receiving hospital care: 2

People in intensive care units: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 32

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.