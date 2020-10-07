SLO County adds 24 cases of COVID-19 — with no new hospitalizations

San Luis Obispo County added 24 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 3,779 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County entered its third week in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to the California Department of Public Health.

That means more business sectors can remain open and operate indoors in a limited capacity — and local schools can allow students to return to campus, San Luis Obispo County announced on Tuesday.

Counties in the state’s COVID-19 red category are considered to have substantial, but not widespread, coronavirus cases.

For the week ending Oct. 6, San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate dipped to 1.9%, down from 2% the previous week.

New COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people remained in the red tier at an adjusted rate of 5.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Counties in the red tier need an adjusted coronavirus case rate lower than seven new cases per day per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County:

San Luis Obispo: 7

San Miguel: 2

Arroyo Grande: 1

Cal Poly (on campus): 1

Grover Beach: 1





Los Osos: 1

Nipomo: 1

Oceano: 1

Paso Robles: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of seven of the latest local coronavirus cases are listed as “under investigation,” according to ReadySLO.org.

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include 10 of the 302 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Six inmates who tested positive were released from custody and one inmate died due to COVID-19.

According to Cal Poly, at least 143 students and six employees at the San Luis Obispo university had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. Fifteen on-campus students were in isolation as of Wednesday, with an additional 204 students in quarantine.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Wednesday: 226

Recovered cases: 3,553

People recovering at home: 191

People receiving hospital care: 3

People in intensive care units: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 31

San Luis Obispo County health labs conduct an average of 332.9 tests per 100,000 people, or a total of 925 cases per day, according to ReadySLO.org. The state median is 216 tests per 100,000 people per day.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Begins Oct. 6.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.