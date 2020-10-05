SLO County adds more than 55 coronavirus cases over weekend

San Luis Obispo County added 57 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday, according to ReadySLO.org, but the county had no COVID-19 patients in intensive care units for two days.

Sunday and Monday mark the first time there were no local coronavirus patients in the ICU since April 29.

Four coronavirus patients remained in the hospital on Monday.

On Saturday, 17 new coronavirus cases were added in San Luis Obispo County, while 18 new cases were added Sunday and 22 were added Monday.

A total number of 3,742 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in California’s red COVID-19 tier — meaning that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial” and more business sectors may reopen.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.5% positivity rate recorded the previous week.

For the week of Sept. 13, the county had an adjusted average of 5.9 new cases per 100,000 people per day — 2.4 higher than the previous week.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the last three days in San Luis Obispo County:

San Luis Obispo: 20

Paso Robles: 10

Nipomo: 8

Atascadero: 5

Oceano: 4

Shandon: 3

Arroyo Grande: 2

Grover Beach:2

San Miguel: 1

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include eight of the 300 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Six inmates who tested positive were released from custody and one inmate died due to COVID-19.

According to Cal Poly, at least 133 students and six employees at the San Luis Obispo university had tested positive for the virus as of Monday. Fifteen on-campus students were in isolation as of Monday, with an additional 204 students in quarantine.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Monday: 197

Recovered cases: 3,513

People recovering at home: 193

People receiving hospital care: 4

People in intensive care units: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 31

San Luis Obispo County public and private health labs conduct an average of 386.6 tests per 100,000 per day, according to the county. The state average is 217.9.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Begins Oct. 6.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.