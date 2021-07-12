Fires
River Fire evacuations: See a list of mandatory orders, warnings — and shelter location
The River Fire has forced mandatory evacuations and warnings as it burns along the Mariposa and Madera county border in the area near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road.
An evacuation shelter was established at the New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road.
Soon after the fire started Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued a rapid succession of evacuation orders and evacuation warnings:
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
- Road 800
- Road 810
- Road 812
Road 600 South of Road 810 to Road 612
- Apache Road to 612 both sides
Indian Peak/Road 800 and Leland Gulch to Road 600
Evacuation orders mean there is an immediate threat to life; everyone is to leave with the area being closed to public access.
Evacuation warnings
- Road 600 North of Apache Ranch to Highway 49
- Road 600 between Road 810 and Apache Ranch Road
Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 812
- Road 612
- Road 415
Evacuation warnings mean there is potential threat to life and property.
