River Fire evacuations: See a list of mandatory orders, warnings — and shelter location

The River Fire has forced mandatory evacuations and warnings as it burns along the Mariposa and Madera county border in the area near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road.

An evacuation shelter was established at the New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road.

Soon after the fire started Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued a rapid succession of evacuation orders and evacuation warnings:

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 600 South of Road 810 to Road 612

Apache Road to 612 both sides

Indian Peak/Road 800 and Leland Gulch to Road 600

Evacuation orders mean there is an immediate threat to life; everyone is to leave with the area being closed to public access.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Evacuation warnings

Road 600 North of Apache Ranch to Highway 49

Road 600 between Road 810 and Apache Ranch Road

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 812

Road 612

Road 415

Evacuation warnings mean there is potential threat to life and property.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER