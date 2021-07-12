Fires
Home erupts in flames near Miramonte in Fresno County; Cal Fire on scene
A home exploded in flames early Monday near Pinehurst and close to Sequoia National Park, further taxing firefighters already battling the River Fire near Yosemite National Park.
The fire was reported to Cal Fire and Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies in the 48000 block of Looking Glass Lane about 7:30 a.m.
Cal Fire spokesman Dan Urias said the home and a one-half acre lot were “fully-involved” in the fire.
Urias said there is always the danger that the blaze could quickly spread to surrounding brush and trees.
The cause of the fire is not known. This story will be updated.
