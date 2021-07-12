LIVE UPDATES: Firefighters brace for brutal heat as River Fire near Yosemite advances

Firefighters working to slow down the spread of the “River Fire” near Road 600 in Madera County on Sunday July 11, 2021. The River Fire was at 4,000 acres with 5% containment around 10 p.m. Sunday lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Cal Fire and allied firefighters Monday morning were facing a wind-driven River Fire with temperatures well above 100 degrees as the blaze spread west of Yosemite National Park.

The fire consumed more than 4,000 acres and was burning along the Mariposa and Madera county border in the area near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road.

The National Weather Service warned of “dangerously hot conditions,” with high temperatures reaching 109 to 114 degrees in the nearby Yosemite Valley, adding the risk of heat-related illnesses to the hazards facing firefighters and residents near the River Fire. The blaze was also degrading air quality for emergency workers and residents of the San Joaquin Valley, with Tulare County warned of unhealthy air. Fresno County conditions were unhealthy for some groups.

The fire was burning in oak/grass woodland, according to Cal Fire. The agency had not reported any structures destroyed and any injuries from the fire as of late Monday night.

There were 251 total personnel combating the fire Sunday night, a number sure to swell Monday. The effort included 53 engines, seven dozers, five water tenders and five hand crews. More firefighters, equipment, and aircraft were sure to be thrown at the blaze.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

EVACUATION UPDATES

10:18 p.m.: Mandatory evacuations in Madera County were issued for:

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 600

Apache Road to 612 both sides

In addition, Madera County evacuation warnings were made for:

Road 600

Road 612

Road 415

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

6:57 p.m.: An evacuation order was issued for Road 600 South of Road 810 to Road 612.

Residents have been ordered to leave now with the area closed to public access.

6:25 p.m.: An evacuation warning was issued for Road 600 North of Apache Ranch to CA-49, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

There is potential threat to life and property.

6:22 p.m.: An evacuation order was issued for Road 600 between Road 810 AND Apache Ranch Road, where the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said there is an immediate threat to life.

The evacuation order is to leave now with the area being closed to public access.

Evacuation center

An evacuation shelter is to be established the New Life Christian Fellowship, located at 5089 Cole Road.