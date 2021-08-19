Sick of the smoke? Here’s where to head in California for some fresh air

A bicyclist rides across the pedestrian bridge from City College Station at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, as buildings downtown are barely seen through thick smoke from fires across the northern state, most recently from the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Current air quality in the Sacramento region is not great due to wildfire smoke, and experts say it likely won’t begin clearing out until Friday.

Looking for some fresh air? Here’s where you can go to get some good, clean oxygen, according to air quality index measurements from AirNow.

San Francisco

Right now, San Francisco air quality readings all look good, hovering in the low 30s. National Weather Service forecasts suggest some haze might show up Thursday night and stick around until noon Friday, but before and after that haze sunshine and breezes are expected.

Berkeley

On the other side of the Bay, Berkeley air quality readings look good, too. The NWS forecasts sunny skies Thursday, and Friday morning fog and haze will make way for sun before the afternoon rolls around.

Santa Cruz

Further south, Santa Cruz air quality is stabilized at healthy levels, according to AirNow. There will be some fog Thursday night and Friday morning, but after 9 a.m. Friday that fog should dissipate and clouds will clear throughout the day, according to NWS forecasts.

San Luis Obispo

Like Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo’s air quality is good and should stay that way throughout the weekend. It will get sunnier throughout the day, according to NWS, and morning fog and clouds on Friday will clear gradually.

Lost Angeles

If you really want to get out, head to L.A. Air quality readings throughout the sprawl look healthy. It should be sunny Thursday, with some fog on Friday before becoming mostly sunny, according to NWS.