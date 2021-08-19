California

New interactive map shows how high gas prices have gotten in every California county

Mono County has the highest average gas prices of any county in California.
Mono County has the highest average gas prices of any county in California. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Gas prices have ballooned across California – and in one county, those prices have already crossed the $5 per gallon mark.

In Mono County, gas costs a whopping $5.33 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association. That’s more than $2 above AAA’s current national average of $3.18.

Prices in Sacramento County are better off than in Mono, but still come in well above the national average at $4.39. Gas prices in Yolo County are the same as Sacramento, but prices in both Placer and El Dorado counties are higher at around $4.50.

Check out this interactive map for county-by-county gas prices. And check back for updates as prices continue to rise.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper is an engagement reporter for The Sacramento Bee. A former Bee intern, Mila also previously reported on information technology for Nextgov. She is a graduate of Northwestern University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

California

Alameda County deputies sentenced for abusing inmates

August 19, 2021 4:59 AM

Health & Medicine

COVID-19 vaccination required for Los Angeles city workers

August 19, 2021 4:59 AM

Business

Start-up US airlines say bookings sag as COVID cases rise

August 19, 2021 4:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service