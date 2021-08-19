Strangers tackle woman stabbing teen girl in random attack, California cops say

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times when a woman attacked her with a knife at a crosswalk, Palo Alto police said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 16-year-old girl was walking down the street on Wednesday when a woman came up behind her and stabbed her repeatedly, California police said.

The woman pulled the teen onto the road when she was crossing the street at University Avenue and Emerson Street in Palo Alto, police said. Then the woman repeatedly stabbed the girl with a 2 ½-inch blade, according to the Palo Alto police department.

The teen had “major injuries to her upper body,” police said, but she was in stable condition at a local hospital. She was conscious when police responded to the scene.

Two passersby in their 40s saw the attack and rushed to help the teen. One of the men tackled the attacker, pushing her away from the teen, police said.

“They were able to disarm the suspect and pin her to the ground, while other witnesses assisted the victim, until police arrived,” officials said. “No one else received physical injuries.”

Police said the teen and the attacker did not know each other, and they don’t know if the woman had a motive.

The 39-year-old woman was booked in the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder and false imprisonment, according to police.

