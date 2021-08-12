Map shows California population growth by U.S. Congressional District in 2020 Census data

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, people overlook the skyline of Los Angeles. California is losing a U.S. House seat for the first time, dropping its delegation from 53 to 52 members. That’s according to Census Bureau population data released Monday, April 26, 2021, that determines how the nation’s 435 House seats are allocated. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) AP

Populations in the center of California have increased while populations around Los Angeles and near the Oregon border have decreased over the past decade, U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows.

The largest decline was in a district that encompasses south Los Angeles. The population fell by about 12,600 people. That district, District 40, is represented by Democratic Rep. Lucille Royball-Allard in the U.S. House of Representatives.

District 1, represented by Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, in far Northern California, saw a population decline of about 950.

Three districts added more than 100,000 people. District 45, in Orange County, added about 111,000 people; District 42, near Menifee, added 109,000 people; and District 9, which covers Stockton and parts of southern Sacramento County, added 101,000 people. They are represented by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert and Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney, respectively.

Districts are assigned for whichever lawmaker represents them in the U.S. House of Representatives. The shifts come as California prepares to lose a seat in the House, shrinking to a delegation of 52, as a result of slower population growth counted by the census.

