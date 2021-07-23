Take a look: 964-acre Cayucos ranch overlooking ocean is for sale for $6.25 million

A historic ranch on the coast in San Luis Obispo County with ocean views is for sale for the first time in 100 years, according to California Outdoors Properties, which holds the $6.25 million listing.

San Geronimo Ocean View Ranch in Cayucos spans 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills off Highway 1.

The ranch has been in the Maino family since 1915. The property has a conservation easement that restricts new development and keeps the land rural. The protections allow for building a new home as long as it’s not located on the bluffs or along the highway.

There’s an old, modest and “functional” home on the property now, according to California Outdoor Properties, along with barns and outbuildings.

The land provides a backdrop for Estero Bay and the city of Cayucos.

“It’s beautiful land,” said listing agent Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties. “It’s right in front of (Estero Bay State Park) so nobody can build in front of you.”

Less than two weeks on the market, Renfrew said he has already seen a lot of interest in the property, mostly because of the ocean views, the popularity of the Central Coast and the proximity to Pismo Beach, Cambria and other seaside towns.

For generations, the family has used the land as an agricultural ranch.

Historically, the ranch was used for dairy cattle, according the California Outdoors Properties listing, with about 100 milking cows. Presently, it is a beef cattle operation.

Most recently, the owner leased out the ranch to run 200 to 300 steers for the grazing season.

Water on the ranch comes from a well and several creeks, including San Geronimo Creek that winds through the land and empties into the sea. The ranch is home to an abundance of habitat and riparian areas.