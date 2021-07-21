See $29M home that ‘raises architectural bar’ in Pebble Beach. Ocean views included

A sprawling new estate in Pebble Beach, California — sitting on more than two acres overlooking the dramatic Pacific coastline, white sandy beaches of Carmel and the famous golf course — has hit the market with a price tag of $29 million.

The private retreat is still under construction, with completion expected in spring 2022, but the property is available now. The listing price is for the finished house.

The home is in an architectural class of its own, according to listing agent Cicily Sterling of The Agency real estate firm.

“The craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident throughout the home,” she told The Sacramento Bee in an email. “This property raises the architectural bar in Pebble Beach; an assemblage of natural materials curated to celebrate contemporary design, from the European door and windows to the dry-stacked cut stone, frameless glass detailing throughout, and copper accents.”

Dubbed The Edge, the six-bedroom, six-bath main house spans more than 10,000 square feet “of thoughtfully designed living space” with a separate guest house, according to the property listing.

“The Edge is a sophisticated architectural design that is a departure from the contemporary glass and steel box trend we commonly see in today’s architecture,” Sterling noted. “(The architecture) offers warm, timeless building materials curated to showcase the spectacular panoramic views of this unique Pebble Beach location.”

Sitting in the heart of the Pebble Beach Resorts gated community, the compound is reached via a winding entry driveway leading to a formal motor court “where a rhythm of architectural forms are curated to create a private arrival experience,” according to the listing.

The entry is tucked behind a limestone courtyard wall marked with a bronze gate, leading to a sculpture garden and an oversized, frameless, glass front door.

Then, the “architectural journey begins,” the listing states.

A 75-foot-long main gallery includes a light tower leading to the sweeping entertainment space with 16-foot ceilings and a full bar. A wall of sliding windows opens up to a large, covered entertainer’s terrace with stunning panoramic views, a fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

The home also features a gorgeous main-level primary suite with a spa-like bathroom, oversized dual wardrobes, an office nook, massage/exercise space and stunning views.

There’s a theater/media room. Accessed by elevator or central staircase, the lower level has a trio of guest suites, a wine storage area, tasting room and big office with panoramic views. There’s a central seating area and kitchenette here.

The expansive estate also includes a detached guest/caretakers house.

The home makes use of natural materials in its stucco, limestone walls, imported metal windows and doors and bronze roof lines and accents.

John Newcomb designed the interior, which features limestone fireplace and flooring, plaster walls, glass and iron rails and quartz and limestone countertops throughout. The solar-powered home includes a state-of-the-art, custom-designed lighting system

There’s ample parking with a two-car attached garage, another two-car detached garage and parking spaces to accompany at least 15 other vehicles. There’s a Tesla charging station, as well.