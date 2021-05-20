Kids ‘playing with fire’ start blaze that burned down house, cars, CA officials say

Three children ‘playing with fire’ started a blaze in Martinez that burned down a house and multiple cars, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said. Contra Costa Fire Protection District

Three children were “playing with fire” and started a blaze Wednesday that burned down a home and several cars, according to California officials.

The kids were playing in the backyard of a home on Arthur Road in Martinez and then things “got out of hand,” the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said on Twitter. The blaze that ensued destroyed cars, equipment and “threatened a dozen homes,” according to officials.

The fire burned a hilltop house at Cambark Court and was contained to the area, Con Fire said, according to KPIX. No one was in the home at the time.

Con Fire spokesperson Steve Hill told KPIX that the fire was “perhaps being driven by the wind.”

The blaze was first reported before 2 p.m. Wednesday and elevated to a two-alarm fire, NBC Bay Area reported.

“Due to a rapid and aggressive response about 12 neighboring structures were protected,” said fire district Capt. George Laing, according to the station.

No one was reported injured in the fire, but three residents were displaced by the damage, according to authorities.

The children have been released to their parents, fire officials said on Twitter.

