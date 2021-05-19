Mountain lion seen on video prowling CA neighborhood. ‘Straight out of a movie’

A mountain lion was spotted in the Portola District neighborhood of San Francisco on doorbell video and is being monitored by the Bay Area Puma Project. AP

A mountain lion was spotted on doorbell camera video roaming a San Francisco neighborhood.

The feline was caught on the surveillance video early Tuesday while it was prowling the backyard of a home in the Portola neighborhood of San Francisco, KPIX reported.

Chenea Pulido lives in the area where the animal was first seen, according to the station.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I mean, I just moved here and I heard about coyotes. But a mountain lion? That’s straight out of a movie.”

The mountain lion has a tracking collar and is being monitored by the Bay Area Puma Project, NBC Bay Area reported. The big cat was tracked around 3 a.m. in the city limits of San Francisco.

The animal has been tracked in the city at least two times before, according to the publication.

“We’re stepping up patrols of course, but hopefully the mountain lion has turned around and is heading back to the peninsula,” said Virginia Donohue, executive director of San Francisco Animal Care and Control, the station reported.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control spokesperson Deb Campbell said that the mountain lion was also spotted on Gaven Street near Bernal Heights Park and that the animal was large and “possibly an adult,” SFGate reported.

“Lockdown is over,” Campbell said. “Maybe he was looking for some nightlife, didn’t find any and went back home.”

