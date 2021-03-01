Jealous 18-year-old kills man for looking at his girlfriend, California police say

A jealous 18-year-old shot at two men, killing one, because he didn’t like how they looked at his girlfriend in a liquor store, California police say.

A 41-year-old Colton man walking down the street died in the drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in San Bernardino, The Fontana Herald News reported. His 34-year-old companion was not hurt.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Gilbert Ruiz of San Bernardino on suspicion of murder, police reported on Facebook. Ruiz is 18 years old, according to The San Bernardino Sun.

Ruiz, upset over how the men had looked at his girlfriend in a liquor store earlier, pulled up next to them in a black sedan a few blocks away at 10:48 a.m., police wrote.

After confronting them, Ruiz opened fire, hitting Clarence Wimbish, and drove away, according to police. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Wimbish dying in the street. He was shot multiple times.

Ruiz was booked into jail on $1 million bail, police reported.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact detective D. Sims at 909-384-5665 or sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. King at 909-384-5613 or king_ja@sbcity.org.