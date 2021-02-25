Why are cops calling this ruse to drive in California carpool lanes ‘one of the best?’

California Highway Patrol officers catch a driver employing an amazingly lifelike fake passenger to drive solo in Los Angeles-area carpool lanes. California Highway Patrol

This carpool passenger was a real dummy.

An amazingly lifelike fake passenger used to evade carpool restrictions in Baldwin Hills near Los Angeles impressed even California Highway Patrol officers.

“By far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen,” CHP officers wrote on Facebook. “To clarify, we are referring to this fake passenger.”

Officers pulled over a Toyota Tacoma carrying the fake passenger in the carpool lanes on Highway 210 near Glendora on Friday, KNBC reported.

A CHP officer driving next to the truck noticed the “passenger” wasn’t moving and pulled it over for having tinted windows, according to the station.

The dummy, complete with face mask and reading glasses, even had wrinkles and gray hair — plus a pair of sunglasses in his shirt pocket, a photo posted by the CHP shows.

“Nice try, driver,” wrote CHP officers wrote on Facebook. “Here’s your ticket!”