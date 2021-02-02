Officers carry lost, injured man to safety after desperate call, California police say

A California Highway Patrol officer carries a man who was lost and hurt to safety near Oroville at 3 a.m. Tuesday, the agency says. California Highway Patrol

A man who injured his leg after becoming lost made a desperate call for help early Tuesday near Orville, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man, who called with the last of his phone battery at 3 a.m., couldn’t walk any further after injuring his ankle and knee, CHP officers reported on Facebook.

When officers couldn’t find the man in their vehicles, they fanned out on foot, the post says.

After confirming he couldn’t walk, officers carried him a half-mile to safety, according to the post. A photo shows one officer carrying the man piggyback.

Ambulance crews and firefighters treated the man, the post says.

Officers hash-tagged the Facebook post with #gotyourback and #legday.

“I bet they never even dreamed of some of the things they would end up doing when they signed up to become public servants,” reads one comment.

“That’s a true public servant,” read another response.