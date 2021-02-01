‘Irate’ passenger makes bomb threat over flight delay at California airport, cops say

A passenger angry about flight delays told airline workers Sunday at Oakland International Airport, shown here in 2010, that he had a bomb, closing a terminal for two hours, deputies say. Associated Press file

A bomb threat over a flight delay shut down a California airport terminal for two hours Sunday, sheriff’s officials say.

A passenger angry about a delayed flight to Mexico threatened airline workers at Oakland International Airport, KPIX reported.

“The man then threw his bag down and said ‘There’s a bomb in there’ and he ran from the counter,” said Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly, The Mercury News reported. “There was really no consoling this individual.”

The terminal shut down at noon while the sheriff’s bomb squad located the “irate” man’s luggage but found no explosives, the sheriff’s department reported on Twitter.

Deputies also found and arrested the passenger, KNTV reported. They did not release his name.

“We were right there in the terminal, we located the individual and detained him after a brief struggle,” Kelly told The Mercury News. “He definitely wasn’t going with the program. He was definitely showing aggressive, assaultive behaviors.”

The man faces charges including making a bomb threat, terrorist threats, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, KPIX reported.