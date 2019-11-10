Search this database of police officers convicted of crimes in the past 10 years

This unique searchable database of hundreds of current and former officers convicted of a crime in the past decade — the largest record of criminal activity among police in California ever compiled.

It’s one of the results of an unprecedented collaboration of newsrooms, including McClatchy, which spent six months examining how California deals with law enforcement officers who break the law.

The review found 630 officers convicted of a crime in the last decade — an average of more than one a week. After DUI and other serious driving offenses, domestic violence was the most common charge. More than a quarter of the cases appear never to have been reported in the media until now. And nearly one out of five officers in the review are still working or kept their jobs for more than a year after sentencing.

It’s a small percentage of the 79,000 sworn officers across the state. But exactly how many cops with convictions are still on the beat today — or even the number of officers convicted over the last decade — is far from clear. Hindered by some of the strictest secrecy laws in the country, California residents don’t really know who is carrying a gun and patrolling their streets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Search the database here

This story is part of a collaboration of news organizations throughout California coordinated by the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley and the Bay Area News Group. Reporters participated from more than 30 newsrooms, including MediaNews Group, McClatchy, USA Today Network, Voice of San Diego, and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.