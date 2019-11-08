Earthquakes rattle Southern California city for second day

A cluster of earthquakes struck north of Los Angeles before dawn for the second day in a row, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

The Geologic Survey reported five earthquakes between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The strongest was magnitude 3.6, according to the USGS.

The 3.6 magnitude quake hit Ventura just before 5:30 a.m. and was felt as far south as Redondo Beach, the USGS said. Three of the earthquakes hit in the span of about 8 minutes starting at about 5:29 a.m.

An earlier quake hit offshore from Ventura at about 4:10 a.m. with a 3.4 magnitude, according to the USGS.

The temblors were all between about 6 and 7 miles deep, the USGS reported.

This is the second day of earthquakes clustered around Ventura, about 70 miles up the coast from Los Angeles.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from any of the quakes.