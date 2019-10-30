Firefighters double containment on 120-square-mile Kincade Fire to 30 percent

Firefighters battling the Kincade Fire caught a break overnight as wind gusts they feared would whip up new flames were generally weaker than predicted, but officials were still warning of the potential for more damage from the blaze.

By 7 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 76,285 acres – 120 square miles – but was 30 percent contained, double the containment area just 12 hours earlier.

“The eastern part of the fire was active overnight, but firefighters continued to make forward progress as a whole,” Cal Fire said in an update. “Access to the northern part of the fire remains challenging because of steep terrain and narrow roads.”

The National Weather Service measured some high gusts overnight – 60 mph in the Healdsburg Hills and 58 mph in St. Helena, and maintained a Red Flag warning through 4 p.m. Wednesday. But the winds were not as sustained as had been feared and firefighting teams worked through the night in Sonoma County shoring up lines and putting out flareups.

Roughly 100,000 people are still evacuated and 90,015 structures are considered threatened by the fire, which began Oct. 23. So far, Cal Fire says 94 homes have been destroyed and 27 others damaged. A total of 246 structures have been destroyed or damaged.

The fire has wreaked havoc in some areas of Sonoma County wine country, damaging or destroying some wineries and singing vineyards.

Late Tuesday, near the Beringer Vineyards’ Knights Valley vineyard, a gnarled, leafless oak tree stood isolated in a field across Highway 128, limbs twisted in every direction. Those branches were glowing orange like misshapen jack-o-lanterns in the night sky by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, wind cascading their sparks toward the vineyard for hours.

As the firefight entered its second week, some veteran residents of California wildfires were beginning to question whether living in the area is still worth the price.

“Do we want to deal with this every year?” asked Mike Hartnett, whose house east of Santa Rosa still had power Tuesday night but was only four doors down from where generators were roaring to power another home. “Where every October it’s, ‘okay, yeah, now we have to be prepared – generators, PG&E shutoffs, fires are coming?’

“No, we don’t want to deal with that ... I don’t want live scared, on edge every year.”

Hartnett said he fled the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park two years ago during the Tubbs Fire and took refuge at his family’s house in Windsor, where he met Angela Haseltine. Now living together, the couple had the ironic misfortune of hosting the same family members who previously helped Hartnett after the Kincade Fire forced their evacuation.

Haseltine had planned to take Hartnett’s truck to her dad’s house in Sonoma if they needed to evacuate, but was having second thoughts after looking at weather patterns. Hartnett would remain behind until the last possible minute, he said.

“I’m going to hold the fort down. But when it comes down to the end, I’m going to ride out on my Harley,” he said.

After being impacted by evacuations in two of the last three years, though, Hartnett said he’s ready to move on from Sonoma County – and likely California. He and Haseltine are considering moving to Idaho, Ohio, Virginia, Montana or Canada, mostly because of the fires, he said.