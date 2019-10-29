Newsom says PG&E agrees to offer credits amid shutoffs: ‘It’s the least they can do’

PG&E customers who recently experienced a power shutoff will get a rebate from the company, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom revealed at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the bankrupt utility will offer some form of credits to customers who had their power shut off in an effort by the company to prevent wildfire outbreaks.

“Just a few hours ago, we made contact with PG&E, and they will begin the process of crediting customers for this disruption,” Newsom announced.

“This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions. We called for rebates, and the CEO just communicated with our staff that they are going to support some credits,” Newsom said, referring to PG&E CEO William Johnson.

Earlier this month, Newsom demanded PG&E give $100 to each of the hundreds of thousands of customers who experienced blackouts. He also urged PG&E to provide $250 to small businesses affected by the shutoffs.

PG&E at the time rejected Newsom’s request, saying the payments would complicate its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Newsom did not provide specific details about the new arrangement, and his office referred to PG&E when asked for more information. PG&E did not respond to a request for comment.

Hours after the announcement, the governor tweeted that the rebates are “the least they can do.”

This is not the new normal-- and I don't buy PG&E's excuses. It doesn't take a decade to fix this. Their years of mismanagement are over. pic.twitter.com/gLelrcVxUB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 30, 2019

It’s unclear whether the credits would be made available to the millions of Californians who have seen power outages this month or go exclusively to those affected by the latest round of deliberate outages.

The announcement from Newsom comes as California firefighters battle the Kincade fire in Sonoma County. State investigators have not yet made a conclusion about the cause of the fire, but PG&E has said it experienced transmission line problems close to the fire’s origin.