Police cut convertible top to free driver who rolled into water at California marina

Officers responding to reports of a vehicle in the water early Saturday at a California marina had to act swiftly when they found the driver trapped inside, a police Facebook post says.

The officers discovered a man, who was “holding his head above the water,” stuck inside the submerged convertible as it continued rolling deeper into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the Antioch Police Department wrote.

“While trying to keep the car from rolling further into the water, officers were able to cut open the convertible top enough to get the driver’s door open, free the trapped man inside, and pull him onto the dock,” police wrote.

Firefighters and an ambulance arrived to treat the man, who was taken to a hospital, police reported.

The rescue took place at 2:57 a.m. Saturday at the Antioch Marina, the East Bay Times reported.