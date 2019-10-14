SHARE COPY LINK

When two Utah firefighters trying to calm a young girl frightened by a crash Saturday noticed she was clutching a bottle of nail polish, they hatched a plan, KSTU reported.

Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd began talking to the girl about the polish and offered to let her paint their fingernails, KSL reported.

“Within minutes, the child was calmly painting their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” North Davis Fire District firefighters wrote on Facebook.

The district posted photos of the firefighters showing off their colorful fingernails to Facebook as well.

“Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens,” district officials wrote.