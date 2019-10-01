San Francisco area hit by quake swarm, with 5 temblors recorded in one day

A swarm of tiny temblors shook up California’s East Bay over the past 24 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The agency reported at least five quakes registering from 2.0 to 2.9 magnitude, along with a slew of even smaller temblors registering below 2.0 magnitude.

The swarm centered on Dublin and San Ramon on the east side of San Francisco Bay.

Na damage or injuries were reported, according to KRON.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Elsewhere in California, a 3.5 magnitude quake struck at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean off Fort Bragg and a 3.6 magnitude quake hit at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday near Ridgecrest, site of two devastating quakes over the summer.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Earthquakes below 3.0 magnitude are unlikely to be felt by humans, the USGS reports. Quakes below 4.0 magnitude may be felt by a few people and may not be recognized as an earthquake.

Quake swarms also recorded in Texas, Missouri

Four quakes ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.0 struck Texas in the past 24 hours, with three hitting near the Texas Panhandle and one near Fort Worth, McClatchy news group reported.

And on Monday, five quakes struck southeast Missouri in less than an hour. The highest reached 2.7 magnitude.

SHARE COPY LINK