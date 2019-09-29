California
‘Totally terrified’ observers catch tornado touching down outside Davis on video
A tornado briefly touched down Saturday night near Davis, causing no damage but frightening observers who posted photos and videos online.
“Tornado outside Davis. Totally terrified me. I was heading back to Davis from Woodland,” wrote one poster on Twitter.
A funnel cloud over the city touched down as a tornado at 6:41 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. No damage was reported.
The incident came just minutes after the agency’s Sacramento office issued a tornado warning for eastern Yolo County and western Solano County. “Take cover now,” the notice warned.
Numerous people posted photos and videos of the storm, including the funnel cloud, to Twitter and YouTube.
