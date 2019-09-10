California
5 more victims of deadly dive boat fire identified, sheriff’s office says
Salvage boat arrives to raise sunken dive boat
Five more victims of the deadly dive boat fire off the Channel Islands have been identified, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Last week, authorities identified 18 of the 33 bodies recovered from the Conception, which caught fire and sank on Labor Day off the coast of the Channel Islands. Thirty-four of the 39 people aboard the boat perished in the blaze.
Authorities resumed the search for the last missing victim early Tuesday morning, and salvage operations for the boat are expected to resume on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As of Tuesday, “positive identification and notification to families have occurred for 27 of those victims recovered,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. More family DNA samples are en route to the coroner, according to the release.
“Once received, investigators will be able to compare and match the DNA profiles with the last six victims currently in the Coroner’s Office care,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that they hope to confirm the identities of the rest of the passengers later this week.
Many of the victims have already been identified by their families, friends and workplaces.
- Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, Sacramento
- Lisa Fiedler, 52, Mill Valley
- Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, Tamrick Pines
- Fernisa Sison, 57, Stockton
- Kristian Takvam, 34, San Francisco
These are the names of victims who were identified by the Sheriff’s Office last week:
- Raymond Scott Chan, 59, Los Altos
- Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim
- Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley
- Marybeth Guiney, 51, Santa Monica
- Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley
- Alexandra Kurtz, 25, Santa Barbara
- Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland
- Ted Strom, 62, Germantown, Tennessee
- Wei Tan, 26, Goleta
- Kendra Chan, 26, Oxnard
- Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, Stockton
- Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, Stockton
- Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, Imperial Beach
- Michael Quitasol, 62, Stockton
- Carol Diana Adamic, 60, Santa Cruz
- Andrew Fritz, 40, Sacramento
- Charles McIlvain, 44, Santa Monica
- Steven Salika, 55, Santa Cruz
- Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, Santa Cruz
- Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, Phoenix, Arizona
- Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, Chandler, Arizona
- Vaidehi Campbell, 41, Felton
