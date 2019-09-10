5 more victims of deadly dive boat fire identified, sheriff’s office says

Salvage boat arrives to raise sunken dive boat The derrick barge Salta Verde arrived off Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 5, 2019 to help salvage the sunken dive boat Conception, which was destroyed in a deadly fire on Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The derrick barge Salta Verde arrived off Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 5, 2019 to help salvage the sunken dive boat Conception, which was destroyed in a deadly fire on Sept. 2, 2019.

Five more victims of the deadly dive boat fire off the Channel Islands have been identified, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Last week, authorities identified 18 of the 33 bodies recovered from the Conception, which caught fire and sank on Labor Day off the coast of the Channel Islands. Thirty-four of the 39 people aboard the boat perished in the blaze.

Authorities resumed the search for the last missing victim early Tuesday morning, and salvage operations for the boat are expected to resume on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of Tuesday, “positive identification and notification to families have occurred for 27 of those victims recovered,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. More family DNA samples are en route to the coroner, according to the release.

“Once received, investigators will be able to compare and match the DNA profiles with the last six victims currently in the Coroner’s Office care,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that they hope to confirm the identities of the rest of the passengers later this week.

Many of the victims have already been identified by their families, friends and workplaces.

Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, Sacramento

Lisa Fiedler, 52, Mill Valley

Kristina “Kristy” Finstad, 41, Tamrick Pines

Fernisa Sison, 57, Stockton

Kristian Takvam, 34, San Francisco

These are the names of victims who were identified by the Sheriff’s Office last week: