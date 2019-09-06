18 dive boat fire victims identified as salvage and recovery efforts continue

Salvage boat arrives to raise sunken dive boat The derrick barge Salta Verde arrived off Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 5, 2019 to help salvage the sunken dive boat Conception, which was destroyed in a deadly fire on Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The derrick barge Salta Verde arrived off Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 5, 2019 to help salvage the sunken dive boat Conception, which was destroyed in a deadly fire on Sept. 2, 2019.

Authorities have identified 18 of the 33 bodies recovered from the dive boat that caught fire and sank on Monday off the coast of the Channel Islands, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bill Brown announced at a news conference on Friday that the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office helped investigators identify the Conception victims by matching DNA from the body with swabs taken from family members.

The families of nine of the victims have been notified of their identification, and Brown read their names at the press conference.

The Ventura County Star listed the nine victims:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raymond Scott Chan, 59, Los Altos

Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim

Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley

Marybeth Guiney, 51, Santa Monica

Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley

Alexandra Kurtz, 25, Santa Barbara

Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland

Ted Strom, 62, Germantown, Tennessee

Wei Tan, 26, Goleta

The divers from the U.S. Coast Guard, Sheriff’s Office and FBI will continue searching for the 34th victim, who has yet to be located or recovered, Brown said.

The Coast Guard will also begin efforts to salvage the Conception, which remains upside-down on the bottom of the ocean after sinking on Monday morning, said Capt. Monica Rochester.