18 dive boat fire victims identified as salvage and recovery efforts continue
Authorities have identified 18 of the 33 bodies recovered from the dive boat that caught fire and sank on Monday off the coast of the Channel Islands, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bill Brown announced at a news conference on Friday that the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office helped investigators identify the Conception victims by matching DNA from the body with swabs taken from family members.
The families of nine of the victims have been notified of their identification, and Brown read their names at the press conference.
The Ventura County Star listed the nine victims:
- Raymond Scott Chan, 59, Los Altos
- Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, Anaheim
- Daniel Garcia, 46, Berkeley
- Marybeth Guiney, 51, Santa Monica
- Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley
- Alexandra Kurtz, 25, Santa Barbara
- Caroline McLaughlin, 35, Oakland
- Ted Strom, 62, Germantown, Tennessee
- Wei Tan, 26, Goleta
The divers from the U.S. Coast Guard, Sheriff’s Office and FBI will continue searching for the 34th victim, who has yet to be located or recovered, Brown said.
The Coast Guard will also begin efforts to salvage the Conception, which remains upside-down on the bottom of the ocean after sinking on Monday morning, said Capt. Monica Rochester.
