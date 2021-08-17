This SLO real estate firm is one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation

A national business news publication ranked a San Luis Obispo-based real estate company 3,097 of 5,000 of the nation’s “fastest-growing private companies,” according to a company news release.

Richardson Properties, with a corporate office on Tank Farm Road, achieved a 222% revenue growth over a three-year period, landing on Inc. Magazine, the release stated.

The 2021 rankings list is expected to be posted on the Inc. website, with company profiles and an interactive database, by Tuesday, the release noted.

The brokerage “achieved the highest total sales volume in San Luis Obispo County during 2020, surpassing the larger franchises who normally occupy the top spot,” the company wrote.

“It’s truly an honor to be nationally recognized for our growth over the last three years,” said Chris Richardson, president of Richardson Properties, in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of our team who continue to be recognized for their excellence in the real estate industry.”

Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands “gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000,” the news release noted.

Richardson added: “I’d also like to express gratitude to our clients who allow us to serve them and give back to our communities. This recognition is a reflection of our thriving real estate market and economy, and really puts SLO on the map as an increasingly desirable place to live.”

Several of the SLO company’s Realtors were recognized nationally for “excellence in their field,” including at this year’s RealTrends The Thousand List and Christie’s International Real Estate Master Circle in June.

The company was a finalist in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt 2021 in July.