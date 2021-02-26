Charter Spectrum is moving to a new spot in SLO. How will that affect customers?

Charter Spectrum is moving its office across the city in San Luis Obispo to this new location in SLO Promenade.

Charter Spectrum will move its San Luis Obispo business office to a new location across the city.

The cable, internet and telephone communications company has been located on 270 Bridge St. for several years.

Charter Spectrum, a Charter Communications brand, will open its office at 481 Madonna Road, Suite A, next to Sports Clips barber shop, on the side of the SLO Promenade shopping center nearest to the U.S. Post Office.

The company will upgrade a 3,196-square-foot tenant space, said Michael Codron, San Luis Obispo community development director Michael Codron.

Charter Spectrum passed its inspections on Feb. 16 and has been issued a building permit , according to city records.

“Our services are not changing as a result of this move.” Charter Spectrum spokesman Bret Picciolo wrote in an email.

While services are available online, customers can come into the office for in-store assistance with picking up self-install kits, exchanging equipment and paying bills.

Charter Spectrum hasn’t yet announced when it will open its new location, Picciolo wrote, noting that more information will be announced when it becomes available.

With more than 26 million customers in 41 states, Charter Communications is the second-largest cable operator in the United States by subscribers, just behind Comcast, and the third-largest pay TV operator behind Comcast and AT&T. Charter is the fifth-largest telephone provider based on the number of residential lines.

Charter ranked No. 70 in the 2019 Fortune 500 list by total revenue.