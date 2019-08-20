Women’s workwear company in SLO is moving out of state — but staying in the family

Rosies Workwear owner Sharon Moore poses for a picture at her company’s warehouse in San Luis Obispo. The company is moving to Kansas. aladin@thetribunenews.com

Rosies Workwear in San Luis Obispo was just sold — but it’s staying in the family. And it’s staying women-owned, of course.

The business, which specializes in durable women’s workwear, is closing its local warehouse and moving operations to Kansas. Owner and founder Sharon Moore sold the company to her niece, Abigail Wilson.

Rosies, which is primarily an online retailer, will keep the warehouse open at 2899 McMillan Ave. until Sept. 1, or as long as products last.

A clearance sale features discounts up to 70% off, with overalls and coveralls going for $15 to $25. Hats, tool belts and shirts are also discounted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company is named after a World War II cultural icon, Rosie the Riveter.

“A lot of women identify with Rosie. We call them modern Rosies. They’re running ranches, remodeling and getting dirty,” Moore said. “And no one thought about them, what they want to wear and are comfortable in.”

Rosie Workwear started in 2002, when Moore began taking a welding class and could not find coveralls which fit her properly.

One of the company’s most popular sizes is petite. Moore said she does not know of any other company offering petite sizes in overalls and coveralls.

Moore said she thinks it’s time for Rosies Workwear to have fresh energy, and she’s happy to pass it along to another generation of strong women.

As the company’s new owner, Wilson is expected to come out with new colors, styles and insulated workwear.

The clearance sale continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24. For more information, call 805-704-8184 or visit rosiesworkwear.com.