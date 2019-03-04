SLO cheese shop Fromagerie Sophie is closing after 5 years downtown

San Luis Obispo cheese shop Fromagerie Sophie is closing its doors.

The owners of the European-inspired store at 1129 Garden St. made the decision to close “based on their desire to achieve a better work-life balance and to spend more time” with their families, according to a news release.

Sophie and Paul Doering opened the store, which carries 60 to 80 cheeses from around the world at a time, in San Luis Obispo in November 2013.

“We have been amazed at how the community has embraced us and have truly enjoyed every moment in the shop,” Sophie Doering said in the release. “We’ve made so many friends and we cherish those relationships. This decision is extraordinarily difficult, but we are looking forward to the next chapter.”

“This has been a wonderful journey and we’re eternally grateful for the support we’ve received from our friends and neighbors,” she added.

The Doerings told The Tribune in 2014 that their business was modeled after the fromagerie, or, cheese shops, they experienced during Paul Doering’s 50th birthday trip to Paris.

Sophie Boban-Doering is the co-owner of Fromagerie Sophie, a European inspired cheese shop in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

“We just loved eating and walking our way through Paris,” Sophie Doering, who was born in France, told The Tribune at the time. “When we got back, we really missed the cheese shops and the bakeries and wanted to share our passion of cheese with everyone.”

The couple imported cheeses from around the world in addition to domestic U.S. food products.

But the time-consuming nature of the business led the Doerings to want to pull back. The store, which closes March 16, won’t be sold to a new owner, according to the public relations firm working with Fromagerie Sophie.

For more information, visit Fromagerie Sophie at fromageriesophie.com. Discounts will be announced on the store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as the store moves closer to its closing date.