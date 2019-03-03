Celadon House leaves downtown SLO as partners split to open separate furniture stores

Celadon House furniture store is leaving downtown San Luis Obispo as its two business partners part ways with plans to open separate stores of their own.

Business partners Kelli Thornton and Cherisse Sweeney decided to focus on different business models and thus separated after co-owning Celadon House at 766 Higuera St. for about five years.

They first opened a Celadon House store in Santa Barbara in 2001 and have been in the downtown SLO location since 2014.

Sweeney plans to open a new store at the 766 Higuera location in April, Basalt Interiors, with much of the same product line.

And Celadon House will reopen in a new, as-yet-unnamed location in SLO, as Thornton plans to focus on higher end, domestically made furniture.

Thornton, a San Luis Obispo resident, said she’ll announce her new location once she finalizes a lease agreement. She hopes to open by June.

“I will continue to be in business, just not at that location,” Thornton said. “I’m saying goodbye to downtown. Stay tuned for what’s next.”

Sweeney, a Shell Beach resident, said she chose the name Basalt because she “loves the earth element (of basalt) and it’s a timeless stone I use often.”

Celadon House in downtown San Luis Obispo has closed and its co-owner, Kelli Thornton, will reopen the store in a new SLO location. The business’ co-owner, Cherisse Sweeney, will open Basalt Interiors at 766 Higuera St., where Celadon had operated since 2014. Courtesy photo

“I will continue to do what I have been doing, which is boutique interior design services,” Sweeney said. “I will have a unique selection that could furnish an entire home. That includes sofas, sectionals, tables, unique lighting, and unique accessories.”





Sweeney added: “I love the wonderful clients. I love being in a historical building downtown. My family is deeply rooted here in downtown.”

Thornton said that she will maintain relationships with clients in SLO at her new store, saying that she plans to have more parking accessibility.

She’s also looking forward to better loading zones for furniture than at the Higuera location, which required trucks to pass over the bridge in Mission Plaza to deliver products in the back.

She said rent prices are high in the downtown location, but that’s not the reason she’s leaving. It’s rather to focus on a more targeted product line.

Thornton also recently opened a new Celadon House store in Santa Barbara at 1224 State St.





“I’ll have new, fresh looks, new products,” Thornton said. “It’s good to change and to evolve.”