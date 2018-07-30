After 17 years in Morro Bay, this one-stop resale shop is closing its doors

After about 17 years in business, a popular Morro Bay destination for bargain hunters is closing its doors.

Brenda Sue’s Consignment, located at 248 Morro Bay Blvd., will be close sometime during the third week of August, according to store owner Brenda Sue Stewart.

Stewart, who has lived in Morro Bay since she opened up shop, said she’ll retire after her store closes. She plans to spend some of that free time visiting family in Tennessee.

Stewart’s consignment store sells antiques, furniture and men’s and women’s clothing, among other items. Right now, merchandise is on sale for 20 to 50 percent off, but customers can come in with their own reasonable offers.

There are no current plans for other businesses to move into the space.