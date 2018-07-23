The end of a Central Coast legacy: The last Betty’s Fabrics to close this month

Betty Pilkington remembers when she opened her shop in San Luis Obispo in 1973.

“It was during the great flood,” she said. “I remember there were just waves of college students going up and down Higuera in canoes.”

Betty has been in the fabric store business for 58 years, opening Betty’s Fabrics locations all over the Central Coast in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria. The San Luis Obispo location, now at 1229 Carmel Street, is the last store in the chain. It will close by the end of the month.

“Its just that we have two generations of people who never learned how to sew,” Betty said. “Talk to anybody in college or in their thirties today and they can’t even sew a button on their shirt. It’s just different times, and we’re going the way of the buggy whip.”

As of now, Betty’s Fabrics is already selling off the last of its product: sewing machines, notions, yarn and, of course, fabric.

“I’ve sold a lot but I still have a lot yet to sell,” Betty said. “I’ve collected a lot of items over the years, so I’m even selling off some antique items that I’ve been holding onto for a while. They’re selling well.”

Betty already has plans for a lot of her leftover product — donating it to causes she’s supported over the years.

“I’m going to donate some things to Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria and theater programs in colleges nearby,” Betty said. “I’ll also donate some yarn to senior citizens homes because they like to knit, and I already have.”

Betty said she loved every moment of her career.

“I’ve had wonderful customers and some great girls,” Betty said. “We’ve had very talented quilters who make their own clothes as well, which is very important to me because I run a full scale store.”

For Betty, the customers made the experience.

“We had a lot of regular customers and it was always wonderful seeing what they worked on,” she said. “This and the customers were really good to me, and even though they’re sad to see me go, I’m just happy for what I got to do.”

Jarod Urrutia 805-783-7614