Business

Looking for a job? Atascadero State Hospital is hiring

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

September 12, 2018 03:32 PM

Atascadero State Hospital will host its second annual career fair Saturday.

It will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the conference room adjacent to the main lobby of the hospital at 10333 El Camino Real.

Officials expect up to 500 people to attend the event this year.

Hospital staff and managers will be available to answer questions about employee benefits and what it’s like to work there.

According to its website, the hospital employs 2,140 people, with approximately 173 different job classifications at the facility, including hospital police, kitchen staff, custodial staff, warehouse workers, groundskeepers, information technology staff, plant operations staff, spiritual leaders and other clinical and administrative staff.

For more information, visit dsh.ca.gov/Atascadero/.

By

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

