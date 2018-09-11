Looking for work in SLO County? Check out the next job fair in Paso Robles

All you North County job seekers are in luck — a job fair will be held in your neck of the woods later this month.

America’s Job Center is partnering with Eckerd Workforce Development, a San Luis Obispo County job training and employment service, to provide a Career Resource and Job Fair on Sept. 25 at the Paso Robles Inn at 1103 Spring St.

The free event is open to the public and all job seekers who want to meet with employers, learn about training services and get career advice, according to a news release. Attendees are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes and “be dressed to impress.”

Confirmed employers at the event include: Scientific Drilling, Hogue, Community Health Centers, Home Instead, Amdahl Home Care, CA Psychcare, County of San Luis Obispo, Spectrum/Charter, Army, CAPSLO, San Luis Obispo Public Health Department, Allegretto Resort, Courtyard Marriott, Sun Communities & Sun RV Resorts, Circle K, Smart and Final, Taco Bell, Ross Dress For Less, Solarponics, Takken Shoes, Rogall Painting, KS Industries, Caliber Collision, Check-In-Go, United We Staff, Labor Finders and Volt.

Some people can also qualify as “VIP job candidates.” VIP’s receive free resume analysis, special introductions to employers, special workshops and access to funds for career training. To see if you qualify for VIP services, contact Suzy Elwell at 805-441-8244 or selwell@eckerd.org.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with early entry for VIPs starting at 4 p.m.

