This Central Coast winery is moving its tasting room from Avila Beach to SLO

Croma Vera Wines has moved its tasting room from Avila Beach to San Luis Obispo.

The family winemaking business, founded in 2014 by Mindy Oliver and her husband Chris Steins, relocated to 3592 Broad St., Suite 106, opening Aug. 3.

The winery that specializes in Spanish varietals, including albariño and tempranillo, had been operating a tasting room at 445 1st St. in Avila Beach, but the owners closed that location with the move.

Oliver told The Tribune their goal was to find a property to purchase, and they discovered and bought the 656-square-foot San Luis Obispo commercial space.

Mindy Oliver owns Croma Vera winery in Avila Beach with husband Chris Steins. Courtesy photo

“We also wanted a location closer to the wine trail in Edna Valley,” Oliver said. “When this spot became available, we thought it was the perfect spot being at the very beginning of the wine trail.”

Croma Vera is Latin for “True Colors,” and the name represents the process of “meticulously-farmed grapes with minimal intervention,” revealing the vineyard’s true colors, according to the company’s website.

Oliver and Steins relocated to the Central Coast with their two sons in 2011 from the Los Angeles area.

Oliver’s background includes work as a commercial artist and chief creative officer for a technology agency, while Steins serves as the chief executive officer of a technology consulting firm based in Los Angeles that focuses on urban planning and open-source technologies.

After moving to the Central Coast, Oliver began studying the science and craft of winemaking.





Oliver told The Tribune her husband helps as he can, offering business operations expertise, and she run the winery and tasting room.

Winemaker Jeremy Leffert oversees the day-to-day production. Leffert previously served as Hearst Ranch WInery’s winemaker from its inception in 2009 to 2014.

The tasting room is open seven days per week (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday).

The company is planning to add wine education events starting in October and is currently developing class topics and a schedule. Those interested can sign up to be notified at cromavera.orderport.net/newsletter.

