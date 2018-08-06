Downtown Paso winery is opening another tasting room — and this one has a view

Want wine tasting with a view?

Paso Robles’ Parrish Family Vineyards is opening a tasting room and winery overlooking 30 acres of vines at 3590 Adelaida Road. The new tasting room is slated to open Aug. 22.

Winery co-owner David Parrish planted 40 acres of cabernet sauvignon grapes in Creston in 1995 and began producing boutique wine nine years later. In 2011, the winery opened its first tasting room at 1220 Park St. in downtown Paso Robles.

Two years later, the Parrish family purchased 80 acres of vines in Templeton. The Parrishes bought 30 acres in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles in 2014.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

However, the family’s history of wine making began long before 1995.

Parrish’s great-grandfather managed approximately 740 acres of wine grapes in Atascadero until Prohibition and the Great Depression prevented him from owning a commercial winery, according to the winery’s website.

“My great-grandfather was one of the first people to plant grapes in the Atascadero area and opening this winery and tasting room on our family vineyard is a dream that’s been 90 years and four generations in the making,” Parrish said in a news release.

The new tasting room and winery, which have a ranch house feel, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors can sample wines inside the tasting room, around a communal table or in more private spaces, according to the release. Outside, a wraparound porch offers views of a fountain and vineyards.

A wide selection of wines will be available at the site, including cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, petite sirah, sauvignon blanc and zinfandel.

Visitors can also sign up for golf on the putting green or Saturday vineyard tours focused on sustainability and the restoration of Adelaida Creek.

“We created a place where people can be inspired and informed about wine, our incredible land and discover their own palates through a range of flights and pairings,” said winery general manager Cecily Parrish Ray, David Parrish’s daughter.

For more information, call 805-286-4028 or visit parrishfamilyvineyard.com.