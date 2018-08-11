Popular men’s boutique is opening a women’s store in downtown SLO

A downtown San Luis Obispo men’s lifestyle boutique, Jules D., is opening a sister store just down the street this September.

Femme Jules D., to be located at 691 Higuera St. in what was once Lucky Lulu’s, will have all the same ideals as the male counterpart store, but will focus on women’s fashion and lifestyle instead.

“For about the last five years we have had women coming in asking when we are going to have a store for them,” owner Jules Durocher said. “Now we are embracing it,” she added.

The original store opened six years ago and has been at 672 Higuera St. for the last five.

The men’s store is “geared to the customer who has an appreciation for higher quality items with a strong sense of design not found everywhere,” the website says.

Durocher said the new store, similar to the men’s shop, will not only have clothing but lifestyle goods and accessories as well. She plans to start small and grow into the space, adding apothecary and home goods.

As with Jules D., Femme Jules D., will have a unique, sophisticated and edgy style.

“We really want to compliment other stores (downtown) and add to them,” Durocher said. “We don’t want to provide the same thing as what is already here.”

Once the new store opens in mid-September, Durocher said she will need to hire three to four more employees, especially with the holidays approaching.