This SLO home decor shop has a new spot downtown, away from construction

Len Collective, a locally owned store that sells jewelry, home decor, body care products and other handmade goods, recently moved from one downtown San Luis Obispo storefront to another.

The shop relocated from 722 Marsh St. to 715 Higuera St., formerly home to Contessa S. Boutique, on July 21.

Shannon Len, owner of Len Collective, said the need for more space and construction on Marsh Street were the primary reasons for her move.

“We took a wild risk when we saw (the Higuera Street) spot come up for sale,” Len said.

Len Collective moved to its new location on Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo in July 2018. The move was due in part to construction near the store’s former Marsh Street spot. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Len has been making and selling jewelry since 2001. She opened her first store in a small space in The Creamery six years ago.

In 2016, Len Collective relocated to the Marsh Street spot — two doors down from Hotel Serra, now under construction — because of its larger space and close proximity to central downtown.

At the time of the store’s relocation, Lenn was aware of the Hotel Serra project. The large-scale luxury hotel, located at 1125 Garden St., is slated to open in early 2019.

However, after two and a half years, Len ultimately decided it was best for her business to not stay near the construction zone.

“I finally got word that the sidewalks would be ripped out sometime (in July) and that would have been a huge financial hit,” Len said.

Len said she is very happy with her new storefront and has already seen an increase in customers.

“Our foot traffic increased by 1,000 fold,” Len said. “And our regular customers have been so supportive through it all.”

Len said another business is lined up to move into the Marsh Street space, but she did not provide any details.

For more information, visit www.lencollective.com.