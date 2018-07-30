Former SLO councilwoman weighs in on new hotels

Carlyn Christianson is in error as she illustrates the approvals of SLO’s upcoming new massive/pricey hotel structures.
While the Chinatown version (on Palm) was approved by the Romero Council indicated, the double-digit years of inactivity that ensued were caused by the developer. They lost a hotel tenant and almost lost the approval to break ground because of financially driven delays. The city literally owned some of the land in that project!
Hotel Serra at Garden Street Terraces was approved by a Marx-led Council. Once again, the city owned the parking lot that was removed. I remember it well as I was the lone “no” vote. I said it was too massive and I questioned the gentrification that would come with the upscale condos. Thanks to the Copelands, the Marsh/Broad corner fits our SLO culture. When approved, that corner was to be a multi-story, modern facade.
Bottom line is: SLO voters in November need to support candidates who treasure who we are and want to preserve the soul of our city. The council has the ability to say “no,” but it takes three votes!
Kathy Smith, San Luis Obispo
Comments