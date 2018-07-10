7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees all around SLO County

7-Eleven is celebrating its 91st birthday on Wednesday by giving away free small Slurpees and offering its Big Bite hot dogs for $1.

In San Luis Obispo, all three 7-Eleven stores — on Marsh St., Monterey St. and California Blvd. — will participate in the annual event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

Participating 7-Eleven stores can also be found in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages, said in a news release. “7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers."

For the past 16 years, 7-Eleven stores have celebrated July 11 — 7-11 — with free Slurpees and discounted hot dogs. This year, the store is also offering "7 Deals in 7 Days" for 7Rewards Members only from July 12-18, the news release said.