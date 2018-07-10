Watch as this rooftop pool is lifted onto downtown SLO's newest hotel

Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.
SLO's first rooftop pool hoisted into place at Hotel Serra

By Cassandra Garibay

July 10, 2018 12:01 PM

Workers used a large crane to hoist the two halves of Hotel Serra's rooftop pool into place in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday night.

"(The installation) went pretty seamlessly. It took two to three hours, and it went well," hotel marketing manager Kyvon Brown said.

The custom-made stainless steel pool is the first rooftop pool in San Luis Obispo. The 15-by-40-foot pool will weigh approximately 215,000 pounds when filled with water, Hotel Serra managing partner Shaun Matthews said.

In order to lift the pool, workers blocked off a section Marsh Street between Garden and Broad streets starting at 10 p.m. Monday.

The two halves of the pool were lifted to the rooftop by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the construction crew finished shortly after 2 a.m. Marsh Street was re-opened by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Hotel Serra, located at 1125 Garden St, is scheduled to open early next year and will begin accepting bookings in December. The cost of hotel rooms per night are still "up in the air," Brown said.

The hotel rooftop will feature the pool, cabanas, reclining chairs and a pool bar, Mathews said. The rooftop pool will be for guests only, with the exception of private events and occasional ticketed events, Brown said.

