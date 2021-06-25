Twinkie the couch potato cat savors ‘simple beauty.’ She’s looking for a new home

Simplicity is a beautiful thing, and 8-year-old Twinkie had a simply beautiful life.

Her world had been perfect. She lounged in her favorite sunny spots, napped on comfy chairs and enjoyed affection from her lifelong human companion.

But this beautiful situation was shattered when her special person needed to move into an assisted living facility where Twinkie was not welcome.

It’s hard to imagine what a shock it must have been for Twinkie to watch her perfect world disappear — and then to find herself in a place full of unpredictability and noise.

Fortunately, due to her gentle nature and help from shelter volunteers and staff, Twinkie’s holding on to her appreciation of human attention.

With all her heart, she longs to find a home.

Twinkie is an ideal pet for someone looking for an indoor-only, couch potato cat who likes the attention of people, but is also content to be on her own. She welcomes petting though she will gently let you know when she needs some time alone.

This is not to say she’s a loner.

According to her previous owner, Twinkie gets along fine with cat-friendly dogs and cats, making her a good match for someone looking to add another four-legged family member to their household.

For those who value the simple beauty of a gentle cat, Twinkie is waiting for you.

For more information about Twinkie (ID No. 264972), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.