Elmer the spry senior dog is a delight. He’s in need of a new home

For those who love senior dogs, look no further. Elmer’s a delight.

Elmer radiates joy as he steps lively on a walk, seemingly celebrating ever sniff, sight and sound.

His eyes sparkle, as if he’s entertaining himself with a good joke or rejoicing at being with a person to share the day.

That begs the question: Why did no thankful owner come to claim this spry 10-year-old pooch?

The answer is likely evident in Elmer’s poor condition when he arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. He was underweight with a coat ravaged by poor diet, fleas or possibly both.

Thankfully, Elmer is unfazed by his past. He appreciates the finer things of life, such as a warm bath and a good diet.

Soon his coat will recover and he’ll return to a healthy weight.

His breed has caused some collective head scratching. At present, he’s thought to be a mix of German shepherd and shar pei, although a shiba inu mix is also a possibility. Since Elmer’s not telling, it’s anyone’s guess.

Regardless of breed, Elmer’s a good match for someone looking for an easygoing canine companion. He walks well on a leash and appears blasé when seeing ground squirrels or even a goat.

When encountering other dogs, Elmer perks up and his tail wags in a friendly manner, so it’s likely — with proper introductions — that he’ll be fine with other dog-friendly dogs.

Elmer has the wisdom of age. The past is gone, the present’s a gift and the future — hopefully with someone to love — is a dream.

For more information about Elmer (ID No. 264217), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.