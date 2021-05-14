Carmel the ‘perennial puppy’ loves to play. Help her find a home to grow up in

Every puppy has the potential for greatness.

For some, their DNA is preprogrammed for traits that help mankind, be it herding livestock, capturing criminals or finding survivors after disaster strikes.

Most puppies were born to love a human family.

This potential to love is bred in the bone. To reach greatness, puppies need humans to help channel their puppy passion.

Approximately 3-year-old Carmel is a perennial puppy who’s housebroken and longs to please. She’s thought to be a black mouth cur, primarily due to her dark muzzle, although she’s prettier than the name implies.

Carmel loves to learn. She already knows the commands “sit,” “down” and “shake.”

Sadly, since arriving at the shelter as a stray, Carmel has been adopted and returned twice. According to the adopters, Carmel has some good traits — she likes to cuddle and play — but each returned her because she’s too rambunctious and excitable.

Because of all the upheaval in her life, shelter stress has caused Carmel to be anxious in her kennel.

Fortunately, a scary stranger can quickly become a friend with the offer of dog treats and once out on a walk, she’s soon sitting on command and looking to you for love.

Carmel has some dog friends at the shelter, though she’d likely be happiest as an only pet, with a loving someone to share daily exercise and dog training opportunities.

This perennial puppy longs to find someone who can help her become the fabulous adult dog she’s meant to be.

For more information about Carmel (ID No. 253328), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.